Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Preview and Matchup Details

The Seattle Mariners will be facing off against the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field. One player to watch for the Mariners is J.P. Crawford, who has been providing consistent offensive production for the team.

The Mariners have had a decent performance at the plate this season, ranking 12th in the MLB with 201 home runs. They have a team slugging percentage of .416, which puts them at 13th in the league. Their team batting average of .244 ranks them 19th in MLB. Seattle has scored 727 runs this season, placing them 11th in the majors.

On the pitching side, the Mariners have been solid. They have the second-best ERA in the MLB at 3.75. Their pitching staff has a 9.1 K/9 rate, which is the eighth-best in baseball. Seattle also has a combined WHIP of 1.186, which is the third-best in the league.

Taking the mound for the Mariners in this game is Logan Gilbert, who has a 13-6 record this season. Gilbert has been delivering quality starts in 17 out of his 30 starts this year. He has pitched five or more innings in his last six games and will be looking to continue that streak against the Rangers.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting matchup between the Mariners and the Rangers. Both teams will be aiming for the win and looking to make an impact on the field.

Sources:

– MLB Network

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive