Mariners vs. Rangers: Woo Takes the Mound in Friday Night Matchup

Summary: The Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers are set to face off at T-Mobile Park on Friday, with Bryan Woo starting for the Mariners. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports NW at 10:10 PM ET. The Mariners have a strong home run record this season, ranking 12th in MLB with 206 home runs. Their batting average stands at .243, placing them 20th in the league, while their slugging percentage of .414 ranks 14th. On the pitching side, the Mariners have a collective ERA of 3.79, which is the third-best in the league. Woo, with a record of 4-5 and an ERA of 4.39, will take the mound for the Mariners. In his previous outing against the Rangers, Woo struggled, giving up six earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings. However, he has had four quality starts this season and will look to bounce back in this matchup. The Mariners will be aiming for a win after losing their previous matchup against the Rangers, while the Rangers will be seeking to build on their recent victory.

