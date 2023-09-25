Mariners vs. Astros: Hottest Hitters and Game Preview

Summary: The Seattle Mariners will face off against the Houston Astros on Monday at T-Mobile Park. Two of the hottest hitters in the league, Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners and Kyle Tucker of the Astros, will be on display in this matchup. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports NW at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners have been impressive at the plate this season, ranking 12th in MLB with 203 home runs. They have averaged 1.3 home runs per game and have a .416 slugging percentage, which ranks 14th. Their batting average, however, ranks 19th at .244.

Seattle has scored 735 runs this season, averaging 4.7 per game, which places them 12th in the league. Their on-base percentage is .323, ranking 13th, and their batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-most in the league.

On the pitching side, the Mariners have a solid staff with a team ERA of 3.78, which ranks second in MLB. Their pitchers have a combined 1.188 WHIP and strike out an average of nine batters per nine innings, ranking 10th in the league.

Luis Castillo will be the probable starting pitcher for the Mariners. He has a 14-7 record with a 3.11 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings pitched this season. Castillo has been consistent, lasting five or more innings in his last 32 starts.

The Mariners will look to bounce back after a series of losses against the Rangers. They will face a tough Astros team led Kyle Tucker, who has been a standout hitter this season.

Sources:

– ROOT Sports NW

– MLB.com