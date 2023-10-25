New Season Begins: Houston Rockets to Face Orlando Magic on October 25, 2023

The Houston Rockets are set to kick off their highly anticipated 2023-24 NBA season with an exciting game against the Orlando Magic on October 25, 2023. The match will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be a thrilling showdown between the two teams.

While the original article provided details about how to watch the game on various platforms, we’d like to take a different approach and focus on the teams’ performance statistics and their home versus away comparison.

In terms of shooting accuracy, the Magic faced a slight disadvantage last season, with a shooting percentage of 47% compared to 48.2% allowed the Rockets. However, when the Magic managed to surpass the 48.2% mark, they had a commendable record of 23 wins and 14 losses. Rebounding wise, the Rockets finished fourth in the league, while the Magic ranked 16th.

Interestingly, the Magic struggled to match the Rockets’ defensive prowess, with the former scoring 7.2 fewer points per game (111.4) than the latter allowed (118.6). Nevertheless, the Magic still managed a respectable 13-7 record when they scored more than 118.6 points in a game.

Furthermore, when analyzing the Magic’s performance at home versus away, a noticeable difference in scoring output and defensive efficiency becomes apparent. The Magic averaged 114.3 points per game at home, surpassing their road average of 108.5 points. However, their defense seemed to falter at home, allowing 114.7 points per game compared to 113.2 on the road. They also showcased better three-point shooting at home, with 11.1 treys per game and a 36.6% shooting percentage, compared to 10.4 treys and a 32.7% shooting percentage on the road.

As the Rockets and the Magic prepare to clash in their season opener, fans eagerly await the matchup, hoping for a fierce competition between the two teams. It will undoubtedly be a game filled with excitement, skillful plays, and the determination to start the season off on the right foot.

