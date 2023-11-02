New Article: Exciting Matchup Between Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz on November 2, 2023

The Orlando Magic (2-2) are set to face off against the Utah Jazz (2-3) in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on November 2, 2023. Broadcasting on KJZZ and BSFL, this game promises to be a thrilling showdown between two talented teams. If you’re eager to catch the action live, don’t miss out on a free trial to Fubo for a seamless streaming experience.

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Utah Jazz

Live Stream: Watch the game on Fubo

FAQ:

– How can I watch the Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz game on November 2, 2023?

You can tune in to KJZZ or BSFL to watch the game live. Alternatively, sign up for a free trial of Fubo for a convenient streaming experience.

Now, let’s delve into some additional information about this exciting matchup between the Magic and the Jazz:

Last season, the Magic had a shooting percentage of 47% from the field, just slightly lower than their opponents, the Jazz, who had a shooting percentage of 47.3%. Orlando’s ability to shoot well from the field played a significant role in their success, with a 23-18 record when shooting above 47.3%.

Both teams showcased their prowess in rebounding, with the Jazz ranking fifth and the Magic ranking 16th in the league. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game last season, while the Jazz allowed 118 points per game. However, the Magic recorded a commendable 13-7 record when scoring more than 118 points in a game.

When looking at home and away performance, the Magic performed slightly better on their home court, scoring an average of 114.3 points per game compared to 108.5 points on the road. Similarly, their defense was more solid at home, allowing 114.7 points per game versus 113.2 points away.

It’s important to note that there are some injuries impacting the Magic’s roster. Jonathan Isaac will be out due to rest, which may have an impact on the team’s performance.

In conclusion, the Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz matchup on November 2, 2023, is highly anticipated basketball fans. With both teams showcasing their strengths in shooting, rebounding, and scoring, this game promises to be an electrifying showdown. Don’t forget to tune in and enjoy the NBA action!