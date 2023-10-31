New NBA Matchup: Clippers and Magic Set to Face Off on Halloween

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) are gearing up to take on the Orlando Magic (2-1) in what promises to be an exciting matchup on October 31, 2023. As fans eagerly await the game, let’s dive into everything you need to know about this clash between the Clippers and the Magic.

The game will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with tip-off scheduled for 10:30 PM ET. Fans who can’t make it to the arena can catch the live action through a free trial to Fubo, a popular streaming platform for sports enthusiasts.

Fascinating statistics and insights surround both teams. Last season, the Magic displayed a shooting percentage of 47.0% from the field, slightly lower than their opponents’ average shooting percentage against the Clippers (47.3%). The Magic’s offensive rebounding ranked 16th in the NBA, while the Clippers were close behind at 19th.

When it comes to scoring, the Magic averaged 111.4 points per game last season, only 1.7 points less than what the Clippers allowed their opponents to score (113.1 points per game). In games where the Magic surpassed 113.1 points, they secured a commendable 21-12 record.

The Magic’s home and away performances showed some interesting disparities. At home, they scored an average of 114.3 points per game, compared to 108.5 points on the road. In terms of defense, the Magic allowed 114.7 points per game at home and 113.2 points on the road.

As we eagerly await this Halloween clash, it’s worth noting that the Magic might face some uncertainties on the injury front. Kevon Harris is currently listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling showdown between the Clippers and the Magic. Tune in to Fubo for live coverage of the game and witness the action unfold firsthand.

