LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers: Preview of SEC Battle

This Saturday, October 7, 2023, the No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) will face off against the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) in an exciting SEC matchup at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. While LSU has struggled on defense, allowing an average of 31 points per game, their offense has been impressive, ranking seventh in the FBS with 44 points per game. On the other hand, Missouri has showcased a solid overall performance, ranking 32nd in total offense with 451.4 yards per game and 29th in total defense, allowing only 317.2 yards per game.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN, and you can also catch the action through streaming services such as Fubo and ESPN+. The kickoff time is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET, and the game will take place in Columbia, Missouri.

When it comes to offensive statistics, LSU boasts the fifth-best yards average in the nation with 551.6 yards per game. Their passing game, led quarterback Jayden Daniels, has been particularly impressive, with Daniels throwing for 1,711 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Running back Logan Diggs has been a key contributor on the ground, rushing for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Missouri, on the other hand, has seen strong performances from their quarterback, Brady Cook, who has thrown for 1,468 yards and 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Running back Cody Schrader has also been impactful, rushing for 463 yards and three touchdowns.

As these two teams collide, it’s bound to be an exciting game filled with offensive firepower. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this SEC showdown between the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers.

