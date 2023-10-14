LSU Tigers Face Auburn Tigers in SEC Matchup

The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) will be taking on the Auburn Tigers (3-2) in a highly anticipated SEC matchup at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023. LSU has showcased a strong offense this season, ranking third in total yards with an average of 548.5 yards per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 10th-worst with 445.7 yards allowed per game. On the other hand, Auburn’s defense has been their strength, surrendering an average of 18.2 points per game and ranking 25th-best in the FBS. Offensively, Auburn is generating 29.6 points per game.

To watch the game, tune in to ESPN at 7:00 PM ET or stream it live on Fubo. The game will take place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Tiger Stadium.

When comparing key statistics, LSU has the advantage in offensive yards, pass yards, and turnovers. Auburn, on the other hand, performs better in defensive yards, rush yards, and takeaways. Both teams have had their standout players this season.

For LSU, quarterback Jayden Daniels has been impressive, throwing for 1,970 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground with 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Logan Diggs leads the team in rushing with 488 yards and four touchdowns, while Malik Nabers has been the top receiver with 771 yards and six touchdowns.

Auburn’s Payton Thorne has thrown for 643 yards and four touchdowns but has also thrown four interceptions. He has also been a threat running the ball, accumulating 198 yards and two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter leads the team in rushing with 202 yards and two touchdowns, while Jay Fair has been the top receiver with 196 yards and two touchdowns.

As the LSU Tigers host the Auburn Tigers, fans can expect an exciting SEC matchup with both teams looking to assert their dominance on the field.

Sources: Data Skrive