Louisville Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: A Closer Look at the ACC Clash

The No. 14 Louisville Cardinals will face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in an ACC clash on October 14, 2023. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will be televised on The CW.

Louisville enters the game undefeated with a 6-0 record, showcasing a strong performance on both offense and defense. They currently rank 19th in scoring offense, averaging 36.3 points per game, and 22nd in scoring defense, allowing only 17.7 points per game. On the other hand, Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled, ranking 12th-worst in total yards per game with 308.2, but their defense has been solid, ranking 19th-best in total yards allowed with 301.6 per game.

In terms of statistics, Louisville has excelled in both rushing and passing. They average 467.3 offensive yards per game, with 192.3 rushing yards and 275 passing yards. Quarterback Jack Plummer has been a key contributor, recording 1,551 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Running back Jawhar Jordan has also been impressive, with 653 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has struggled to move the chains on offense. They average only 308.2 total yards per game, with 115.6 rushing yards and 192.6 passing yards. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 818 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Running back Rodney Hammond leads the team with 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams have shown strength in turnovers and takeaways. Louisville ranks 5th in takeaways with 14, while Pittsburgh ranks 121st with only four takeaways. However, Pittsburgh has been slightly better at protecting the ball, with only seven turnovers compared to Louisville’s eight.

In summary, the Louisville Cardinals enter this ACC clash as the favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Louisville’s high-powered offense and strong defense will pose a challenge for Pittsburgh. However, anything can happen in college football, and Pittsburgh’s solid defense could create opportunities for an upset.

