Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Face Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 5 College Football Matchup

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a college football matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The game will be held at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Both teams have had varying levels of success this season. Minnesota has been averaging 341 yards per game offensively, ranking 99th in the FBS. On the defensive side, they have been surrendering 364.5 yards per game, ranking 70th. Louisiana’s defense has been struggling, ranking 90th in the FBS with 27.5 points surrendered per game. However, their offense has been strong, averaging 38.8 points per game and ranking 21st in the country.

In terms of key statistics, Louisiana has been performing better in several categories compared to Minnesota. They have averaged 479.5 yards on offense (25th) compared to Minnesota’s 341 yards (99th). On defense, Louisiana has allowed 334.5 yards per game (52nd), while Minnesota has surrendered 364.5 yards per game (72nd).

Leading the Louisiana offense is quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who has thrown for 508 yards and five touchdowns with one interception this season. Jacob Kibodi has been their top rusher, accumulating 311 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. Dre’lyn Washington has also contributed with 191 rushing yards and one touchdown.

For Minnesota, Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 599 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown. Darius Taylor has been their leading rusher with 532 yards and four touchdowns.

It will be an interesting matchup between these two teams with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. Louisiana’s potent offense will have to contend with Minnesota’s defense, while Minnesota’s offense will be challenged Louisiana’s defense.

