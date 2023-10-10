Preview: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) are gearing up to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) in a Conference USA (CUSA) clash at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, and this game will be crucial for their conference standings.

When it comes to offense, Middle Tennessee is averaging 395.0 yards per game, ranking 68th in the FBS. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 93rd and surrendering 395.2 yards per game. Louisiana Tech, on the other hand, is scoring an average of 27.1 points per game (ranked 83rd) and allowing 27.0 points per game (ranked 79th) on defense.

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 7:00 PM ET. Fans can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo.

Key Statistics

Here are the key statistics for both teams:

Louisiana Tech Off. Yards Avg. (Rank): 379.3 yards per game (22nd)

Middle Tennessee Off. Yards Avg. (Rank): 395.0 yards per game (47th)

Louisiana Tech Def. Yards Avg. (Rank): 384.4 yards per game (128th)

Middle Tennessee Def. Yards Avg. (Rank): 395.2 yards per game (103rd)

Louisiana Tech Rush Yards Avg. (Rank): 150.0 yards per game (73rd)

Middle Tennessee Rush Yards Avg. (Rank): 124.5 yards per game (102nd)

Louisiana Tech Pass Yards Avg. (Rank): 229.3 yards per game (73rd)

Middle Tennessee Pass Yards Avg. (Rank): 270.5 yards per game (38th)

Louisiana Tech Turnovers (Rank): 9 (82nd)

Middle Tennessee Turnovers (Rank): 12 (121st)

Louisiana Tech Takeaways (Rank): 7 (81st)

Middle Tennessee Takeaways (Rank): 6 (96th)

Players to Watch

For Louisiana Tech, quarterback Jack Turner has thrown for 849 yards this season, completing 57% of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Tyre Shelton has rushed for 436 yards and scored five touchdowns, while wide receiver Smoke Harris leads the team with 48 catches and three touchdowns.

On the Middle Tennessee side, quarterback Nicholas Vattiato has accumulated 1,571 passing yards, completing 67.2% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Running back Jaiden Credle has rushed for 251 yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Elijah Metcalf leads the team with 31 receptions and three touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking to improve their performance in this crucial CUSA matchup. Tune in on CBS Sports Network or stream the game on Fubo to catch all the action!

Sources: Data Skrive