LIU Post vs. Merrimack: College Football Game Preview

The LIU Post Pioneers (1-5) will be facing off against the Merrimack Warriors (3-3) in a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup on October 21, 2023. The game will be held at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Old Westbury, New York.

LIU Post’s offense has struggled this season, ranking 22nd-worst in total offense with an average of 291.7 yards per game. However, their defense has been slightly better, ranking 65th with 357.2 yards allowed per game. Merrimack, on the other hand, ranks 98th in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) with 305.5 total yards per game. However, their defense has been impressive, ranking 12th-best giving up only 267.2 total yards per contest.

To watch the game, fans can tune in to NEC Front Row. Additionally, college football can be enjoyed throughout the season on platforms like Fubo and ESPN+.

When comparing the key statistics of both teams, LIU Post has struggled in both rushing (108th) and passing yards (122nd). They have also turned the ball over three times this season. Merrimack, on the other hand, has excelled in rushing yards (16th) and has yet to turn the ball over this season.

Leading the offense for LIU Post, Chris Howell has 315 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes, and contributing on the ground with 88 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pat Bowen has been a key runner, accumulating 263 yards and finding the end zone once. For the Merrimack offense, Gavin McCusker has been productive with 474 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has been a standout rusher with 770 yards and six touchdowns. Donovan Wadley has been a dual-threat player, contributing in both receiving and rushing yards.

Sources: Data Skrive