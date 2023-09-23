Lindenwood Lions vs. Illinois State Redbirds: College Football Clash

The Illinois State Redbirds and the Lindenwood Lions are set to face off in an exciting college football game at Hancock Stadium on September 23, 2023. Both teams are entering the game with identical 2-1 records and will be looking to secure another victory.

One of the key factors to watch in this game is the performance of the offenses. Illinois State boasts the 38th-ranked offense, averaging 29.3 points per game. However, their defense has been even more impressive, ranking third-best in the league, allowing only 10.7 points per game. On the other hand, Lindenwood’s offense has been the driving force for the team, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with an average of 466.7 total yards per game. Defensively, Lindenwood has allowed an average of 322.7 total yards per game.

If you’re looking to catch the game, it will be broadcast on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game live on ESPN+.

In terms of key statistics, Lindenwood has been dominant in offensive yards, ranking 7th in the FCS with an average of 466.7 yards per game. Illinois State, on the other hand, has been solid with 425.3 total yards per game, ranking 21st in the league. In rushing yards, Lindenwood ranks 14th with an average of 220.3 yards per game, while Illinois State is close behind in 23rd place with 192.3 yards per game. In passing yards, Lindenwood ranks 30th with 246.3 yards per game, while Illinois State is in 37th place with 233.0 yards per game.

Both teams have been impressive in terms of turnovers, as they have yet to give the ball away this season. Additionally, neither team has recorded a takeaway.

Key players to watch on the Lindenwood side include quarterback Cole Dugger, running back Robert Giaimo, and wide receivers Jeff Caldwell and Chase Lanckriet. For Illinois State, watch out for quarterback Zack Annexstad, running backs Mason Blakemore and Wenkers Wright, and wide receivers Daniel Sobkowicz and Cam Grandy.

It’s sure to be an exciting game as these two teams battle it out on the field. Don’t miss your chance to catch all the action on ESPN+!

