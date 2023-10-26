The Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the San Jose Sharks: Clash of the Struggling Giants

The highly anticipated matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Sharks is set to take place on Thursday, October 26. Both teams have been facing a challenging period, with the Sharks having dropped six consecutive games.

The Lightning will be looking to capitalize on their opportunity to take down the struggling Sharks. Despite their recent struggles, the Sharks have proven to be a formidable opponent in the past, making this game an intriguing contest.

In terms of defensive performance, the Lightning have experienced some vulnerabilities this season, ranking 27th in goals against with a total of 24 goals surrendered. However, offensively, they have been productive, ranking ninth in the league with 23 goals scored. These statistics highlight the Lightning’s ability to score, but also their need to tighten up their defense.

Key players to watch for the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov, who has already scored six goals this season, and Brayden Point, who has recorded an impressive eight assists. These two players have played a crucial role in the Lightning’s offensive success.

On the other side, the Sharks have struggled to find the back of the net, ranking 32nd in the league with only eight goals scored. Their defense has also been a concern, allowing 22 goals against, placing them 22nd in the NHL.

While the Sharks are facing difficulties, there are still key players who can make an impact. Tomas Hertl, with his four assists, and Fabian Zetterlund, with two goals, are the players to keep an eye on during the game.

The clash between these two struggling giants promises an exciting and unpredictable matchup. Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a much-needed victory. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out!

FAQ

When and where will the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks game take place?

The game will be held on Thursday, October 26, with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the San Jose Sharks. The specific venue has not been mentioned in the original article.

How many consecutive games have the San Jose Sharks lost?

The San Jose Sharks have dropped six consecutive games leading up to their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Which channels will broadcast the Lightning vs. Sharks game?

The game can be watched on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA, as well as BSSUN.