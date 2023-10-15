Ottawa Senators to Face Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunday Showdown

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exciting NHL matchup on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. The Senators are coming off a victory, while the Lightning are looking to bounce back after a defeat. Hockey fans can catch the game on NHL Network and BSSUN, with coverage also available for streaming on Fubo.

The Lightning had a strong performance last season, ranking eighth in the NHL in scoring with 280 goals, averaging 3.4 goals per game. They also had a solid power play, scoring on 25.36% of their opportunities. Key players to watch on the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos.

Defensively, the Lightning allowed 252 total goals last season, averaging 3.1 goals against per game. However, they had a goal differential of +28, showcasing their ability to dominate their opponents. This matchup against the Senators will be a test for their defensive prowess.

The Senators, on the other hand, ranked 18th in the NHL in goals scored last season with 259, averaging 3.2 goals per game. They had a strong power play, scoring the second-most power-play goals in the league with 72. Key players for the Senators include Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, and Claude Giroux.

Defensively, the Senators allowed 270 total goals last season and had a negative goal differential of -11. While their power play was strong, their penalty kill will need to improve to prevent goals from being scored against them.

Both teams will be looking to secure a win in this matchup. The Lightning will aim to bounce back from their recent defeat, while the Senators will aim to build on their momentum from their last victory. Fans can expect an exciting and competitive game between these two teams.

