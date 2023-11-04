New Article: Lightning vs. Senators: Battle of Struggling Teams

The Ottawa Senators and the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off in what promises to be an exciting matchup on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Both teams have been going through a rough patch as of late, with the Senators losing three consecutive games at home, and the Lightning suffering four straight losses on the road.

Despite their recent struggles, the Lightning have shown their offensive firepower, ranking ninth in the NHL in scoring with a total of 34 goals. Led key players like Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Brayden Point, the Lightning have been able to find the back of the net consistently. However, their defensive performance has been lackluster, conceding an average of 3.2 goals per game.

On the other hand, the Senators have also been productive offensively, with 34 goals scored so far this season. Tim Stützle and Vladimir Tarasenko have been leading the way for the team in terms of points, while Brady Tkachuk has been finding success in the goal-scoring department. Defensively, the Senators have given up an average of 3.2 goals per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around and grab a much-needed win. The Lightning will be looking to tighten up their defense, while the Senators will aim to capitalize on their offensive prowess. It will be interesting to see which team can execute their game plan effectively and come out on top.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the Lightning vs. Senators game?

A: The matchup can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Q: Who are the key players for the Lightning?

A: Some key players for the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Brayden Point.

Q: Who are the key players for the Senators?

A: Some key players for the Senators include Tim Stützle, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Brady Tkachuk.