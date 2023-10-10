Tampa Bay Lightning to Face off Against Nashville Predators in Season Opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning will begin their season hosting the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, October 10. Fans can catch the excitement of the game tuning in to ESPN and ESPN+ or streaming it on Fubo. Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will be the venue for this highly anticipated matchup.

In the 2022 season, the Lightning demonstrated impressive performance on both ends of the ice. They ranked eighth in the league, scoring 280 goals (an average of 3.4 per game). Their goal differential of +28 placed them 11th in the league. The Lightning excelled on the power play, converting 25.36% of their chances and scoring 71 power-play goals, the third-most in the NHL.

Key players for the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov, who contributed 30 goals and 83 assists last season, Brayden Point with 51 goals and 44 assists, and Steven Stamkos with 34 goals and 50 assists. These players played pivotal roles in the team’s success, and fans can expect them to make a significant impact in the upcoming game.

On the other side, the Predators had a more challenging season in terms of goal scoring. They ranked 28th in the league with 223 goals (an average of 2.7 per game). Their goal differential was -13, placing them 22nd in the league. The Predators’ power-play conversion rate of 17.6% landed them at No. 27 in the league.

Key players for the Predators include Roman Josi, who contributed 18 goals and 41 assists, Tyson Barrie with 13 goals and 42 assists, and Thomas Novak with 17 goals and 26 assists. These players will be important assets for the Predators as they look to start the season on a positive note.

In what promises to be an exciting showdown, the Lightning and the Predators will battle it out on the ice. Fans can anticipate a thrilling game filled with skillful plays and intense competition as both teams vie for victory.

