The Columbus Blue Jackets Look to Break Losing Streak Against the Tampa Bay Lightning

After suffering four consecutive losses, the Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a highly-anticipated matchup on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets are eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a much-needed victory.

Fans can catch all the action of this thrilling contest on ESPN+, BSOH, or BSSUN. Whether you’re a die-hard Lightning supporter or a devoted Blue Jackets fan, this game promises to deliver excitement and intensity.

The Lightning have displayed a formidable defensive performance this season, allowing only 28 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in the NHL. Offensively, they have notched 32 goals (3.6 per game), earning them the eighth spot in the league. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have struggled defensively, conceding 30 goals (3.3 per game), placing them 21st in the NHL. Their offense has been lackluster as well, with only 23 goals (2.6 per game), ranking 24th in the league.

Key players to watch include Nikita Kucherov, who has scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists in 9 games for the Lightning. For the Blue Jackets, keep an eye on Ivan Provorov, who has contributed 7 assists in 9 games. These players have the potential to make a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

As the puck drops, both teams will be fiercely competing to secure a valuable win. Will the Lightning maintain their defensive prowess and overpower the struggling Blue Jackets? Or will the Blue Jackets rise to the occasion and rally back from their recent losses? Only time will tell.

FAQ

Q: What is the Blue Jackets’ current losing streak?

A: The Blue Jackets have lost four consecutive games.

Q: When does the game between the Blue Jackets and Lightning take place?

A: The game is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Q: Where can I watch the game?

A: The game can be watched on ESPN+, BSOH, or BSSUN.

Q: How many goals have the Lightning allowed this season?

A: The Lightning have allowed 28 total goals this season.

Q: What is the rank of the Blue Jackets’ offense in terms of goals scored per game?

A: The Blue Jackets rank 24th in the NHL with 2.6 goals per game.