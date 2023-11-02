The Columbus Blue Jackets Look to Bounce Back Against the Tampa Bay Lightning

After suffering four consecutive losses, the Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up to face the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM ET. As the tension builds, fans can anticipate an exhilarating match brimming with high-stakes action.

In order to catch every thrilling moment of the game, enthusiasts can tune in through various channels, including ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN. Additionally, subscribers to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle can enjoy over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming. Meanwhile, Fubo will be broadcasting NHL action throughout the season.

Analyzing the statistical trends, the Lightning have showcased their offensive firepower, scoring an average of 3.6 goals per game, placing them eighth in the league. At the same time, their defense has been relatively solid, allowing only 2.9 goals per game. Leading the charge for the Lightning are key players such as Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who have contributed significantly to the team’s performance.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets are determined to improve their standing in the league. With a goal-scoring average of 2.6 per game, they currently rank 24th. Defensively, they have allowed an average of three goals per game. Players like Ivan Provorov and Jack Roslovic will be vital in their quest for victory.

Fans can show their unwavering support for their favorite teams visiting Fanatics, where they can find a wide range of officially licensed NHL gear, including jerseys and shirts.

As the puck drops, both teams will be fiercely contending for the win. This highly anticipated matchup promises to be an extraordinary display of skill, determination, and teamwork.

FAQ

Where can I watch the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game?

You can catch the game on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Can I stream NHL games on Fubo?

Yes, Fubo will be streaming NHL action throughout the season.

Who are the key players for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s key players include Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman, and Steven Stamkos.

Who are the key players for the Columbus Blue Jackets?

The key players for the Columbus Blue Jackets are Ivan Provorov, Jack Roslovic, Zachary Werenski, Adam Fantilli, and Boone Jenner.