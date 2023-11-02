The Columbus Blue Jackets Seek Redemption Against the Tampa Bay Lightning

After suffering four consecutive losses, the Columbus Blue Jackets are eager for a turnaround as they prepare to face off against the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. The game can be watched on ESPN+, BSOH, or BSSUN.

While the Blue Jackets have struggled recently, their performance cannot be underestimated. They have allowed 30 goals this season, averaging 3.3 goals against per game, placing them 21st in the league. However, on the offensive side, they have managed to score 23 goals, averaging 2.6 goals per game, which currently ranks them 24th in the NHL.

In comparison, the Tampa Bay Lightning have proven to be a formidable force. Defensively, they have allowed 28 goals, averaging 3.1 goals against per game, which places them 14th in NHL play. Offensively, they have scored a total of 32 goals in their ten matchups, boasting an impressive average of 3.6 goals per game, ranking them eighth in the league.

Key players from the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov, who has showcased his scoring prowess with six goals and five assists in nine games, and Brayden Point, who has contributed two goals and eight assists in the same number of games. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets will rely on players such as Ivan Provorov and Jack Roslovic to deliver standout performances.

With both teams hungry for a victory, the clash between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning promises to be an exciting matchup filled with skill, intensity, and determination to secure a much-needed win.

FAQ

1. Where can I watch the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game?

You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, or BSSUN.

2. How have the Blue Jackets and Lightning performed defensively this season?

The Blue Jackets have allowed 30 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game. In contrast, the Lightning have allowed 28 goals, averaging 3.1 goals against per game.

3. Who are the key players to watch in this matchup?

Key players for the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, while the Blue Jackets will rely on Ivan Provorov and Jack Roslovic to make an impact.