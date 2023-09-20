Stream the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival on Prime Video

Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch are exclusively streaming the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival in Downtown Las Vegas from September 22-24. Top artists like The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza will be performing at the festival’s 10th anniversary.

If you can’t make it to the party in the desert, Amazon Music has got you covered. They have partnered with JBL and Boost Infinite to livestream an incredible lineup of performances. You can access the livestream from your desktop, television, tablets, or mobile devices anywhere in the world.

To start streaming on Prime Video, all you need to do is visit the Life is Beautiful livestream. Prime members can start watching the performances as early as 5 p.m. PDT each day from Friday through Sunday. If you’re not a Prime member, now is a great time to try it out. Prime membership gives you unlimited, instant Prime Video streaming, along with fast, free shipping, and many other amazing perks.

So, even if you can’t physically be at the Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival, you can still enjoy the incredible performances from the comfort of your own home. Tune in to Prime Video and experience the festival live.

