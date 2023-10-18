New York Liberty to Face Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of WNBA Finals

The New York Liberty will be hosting the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. This game can be watched live without cable on various devices using a seven-day free trial to Fubo. Additionally, those interested in placing bets on the game can check out the latest odds and use the BetMGM Sportsbook.

The game will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET. It will be broadcasted on ESPN and will be held at the Barclays Center.

Looking at the key stats for Liberty vs. Aces, the New York Liberty have been averaging 89.2 points per game, which is 8.9 more points than the 80.3 points that the Las Vegas Aces allow. The Liberty also have a higher shooting percentage from the field, with 46% compared to the opponent’s 42.6%. When the Liberty shoot better than 42.6% from the field, they have a strong overall record. Their three-point shooting percentage is also higher than their opponent’s, with 37.4% compared to 34.3%.

In their recent performances, the Liberty have been scoring slightly lower, with an average of 83.9 points per game in their last 10 games. Their defense has also been more vulnerable, giving up an average of 84.6 points per game in the same span. The team has been making fewer three-pointers and shooting a lower percentage from deep in their last 10 games compared to their season-long average.

It’s worth noting that Stefanie Dolson of the Liberty is currently out with an ankle injury.

Source: Data Skrive.