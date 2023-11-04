The Lakers and Magic Face Off in Exciting NBA Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) are set to take on the Orlando Magic (3-2) on November 4, 2023, in what promises to be an exhilarating game. The Lakers have been performing well this season, with a shooting percentage of 47.2% from the field. They have a strong offense, averaging 114 points per game, which is 10 more points than the Magic’s opponents typically score.

On the defensive end, the Lakers have shown their prowess, holding their opponents to a shooting percentage of 45.8%. When they shoot better than their opponents, the Lakers have a strong record of 2-0. The Magic, on the other hand, have been solid on the boards, ranking eighth in rebounding.

In terms of home and away performance, the Lakers have been consistent both on and off their home court. While they scored an average of 117 points per game at home last year, they fared slightly better away from home with 117.3 points per contest. Defensively, they were stronger at home, allowing 113.8 points per game compared to 119.4 on the road.

Unfortunately, the Lakers will be without some key players due to injuries. Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Taurean Prince are all sidelined for the upcoming game.

To catch the action live, fans can tune in to Bally Sports or stream the game on Fubo with a free trial. Tickets for NBA games are also available on Ticketmaster.

