Nashville Predators to Face Seattle Kraken in Thursday Night Matchup

The Nashville Predators will be looking to bounce back from a recent loss as they prepare to host the Seattle Kraken in an upcoming NHL game. Both teams are coming off defeats in their most recent matchups.

The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans can catch the action on television channels ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo.

Looking at the statistics and trends from the previous season, the Seattle Kraken had a total of 252 goals allowed, averaging 3.1 goals per game. They ranked 14th in the NHL in terms of goals allowed. On the other hand, the Kraken scored 289 goals last season, averaging 3.5 goals per game. This ranked them fourth in the league. The team had a goal differential of +37, placing them 10th in the NHL.

When it comes to special teams, the Kraken scored 48 power-play goals on 243 chances. Their power-play percentage was 19.75% and they ranked 21st in the league in this category.

Key players for the Seattle Kraken include Jared McCann, who scored 40 goals and recorded 30 assists in 79 games, as well as Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, Matthew Beniers, and Yanni Gourde.

On the other side, the Nashville Predators conceded a total of 236 goals last season, averaging 2.9 goals against per game. They ranked 12th in the league in terms of goals against. However, the Predators struggled on offense, scoring only 223 goals, placing them 28th in the NHL. Their goal differential was -13, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The Predators scored 44 power-play goals on 250 chances, with a conversion rate of 17.6%. This put them at 27th in the league for power-play conversion rate.

Key players for the Nashville Predators include Roman Josi, Tyson Barrie, Thomas Novak, Filip Forsberg, and Cody Glass.

As the two teams face off, it will be an opportunity for them to regroup and aim for a victory. Both the Predators and Kraken will be looking to improve their respective standings in the upcoming game.

