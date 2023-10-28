Florida Panthers Look to Continue Winning Streak against Seattle Kraken

The Florida Panthers (3-3) are gearing up to face off against the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) this Saturday in a highly anticipated NHL matchup. Both teams are coming off contrasting results, with the Panthers celebrating a recent victory and the Kraken seeking redemption after a loss.

Fans can catch all the action tuning in to ESPN+, BSFL, or ROOT Sports NW. The Panthers will be looking to maintain their momentum while the Kraken aim to deliver an upset.

The Kraken’s performance this season has been mixed, having conceded 27 goals in a total of 10 games, which places them 26th in the NHL in terms of goals allowed per game. On the offensive front, they have scored 18 goals, ranking them 22nd in the league. Defensively, the Kraken have allowed three goals per game over their past 10 outings, displaying a solid defensive structure.

Key players to watch out for on the Kraken include Oliver Bjorstrand, Vince Dunn, and Jaden Schwartz. Bjorstrand has showcased his skill with 5 assists in 8 games, while Dunn has been a crucial playmaker with 6 assists. Schwartz has proven to be a force in the faceoff circle, securing a faceoff win percentage of 70.4%.

As for the Panthers, their defense has been tighter, allowing only 18 goals in 10 games, placing them among the league’s top defensive teams. Offensively, they have scored 17 goals during this period.

Standout players for the Panthers include Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues, and Matthew Tkachuk. Reinhart leads the team in goals with 7 in 6 games, while Rodrigues has been instrumental with 6 assists. Tkachuk has shown his versatility with 6 assists and 3 takeaways.

As the game approaches, both teams are likely to bring their best efforts to secure a win. The Panthers will rely on their strong defensive structure, while the Kraken will aim to break through offensively. It will be an exciting match to witness as these two teams clash on the ice.

