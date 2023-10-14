Seattle Kraken to Face St. Louis Blues in NHL Matchup

The Seattle Kraken will be taking on the St. Louis Blues in an NHL matchup on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Both teams are coming off recent defeats and will be looking to bounce back with a win.

Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. Additionally, for those who are unable to watch the game on TV, it can be streamed on Fubo.

The Kraken had a decent season last year, ranking fourth in the league for goals scored with a total of 289 goals. They also had a positive goal differential of +37, ranking them 10th-best in the league. However, their power-play performance was lacking, with only 48 goals on 243 power-play chances, ranking them 21st in the NHL.

Key players for the Kraken include Jared McCann, who scored 40 goals and had 30 assists last season, and Vince Dunn, who had 50 assists. Jordan Eberle, Matthew Beniers, and Yanni Gourde also made significant contributions to the team.

On the other hand, the Blues struggled defensively last season, allowing a total of 298 goals, the 27th worst in the league. However, they managed to score 260 goals themselves, ranking 17th in the NHL. Their power-play performance was also subpar, with only 46 goals on 238 chances, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Key players for the Blues include Jordan Kyrou, who scored 37 goals and had 36 assists, and Pavel Buchnevich, who had 41 assists. Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, and Kevin Hayes also played important roles on the team.

Both teams will be looking to improve their performance and secure a win in this upcoming matchup. It will be an exciting game to watch for NHL fans.

Sources:

– ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/+

– BSMW: [source]

– ROOT Sports NW: [source]

– Fubo: [source]

– Data Skrive: [source]