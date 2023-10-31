Preview: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers – NBA Game on October 31, 2023

The New York Knicks (1-2) will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) in an exciting NBA game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 31, 2023. Both teams are looking to improve their early-season records and secure a victory.

The Knicks had a solid shooting performance last season, with a field goal percentage of 47%. This was slightly higher than the 46.8% field goal percentage allowed the Cavaliers’ defense. When the Knicks shot above the Cavaliers’ defensive average, they had a commendable record of 29 wins and 15 losses.

Rebounding was also a strength for the Knicks, as they ranked second in the NBA in this category. In contrast, the Cavaliers struggled in this aspect, ranking 25th. The Knicks’ ability to control the boards may give them an advantage in second-chance opportunities and overall possession.

In terms of scoring, the Knicks averaged 116 points per game, while the Cavaliers’ defense allowed 106.9 points per game. When the Knicks exceeded their opponents’ defensive average, they secured a promising record of 39 wins and 23 losses.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, showcased efficient shooting last season with a field goal percentage of 48.8%. This was higher than the 46.2% field goal percentage their opponents, including the Knicks, had. When the Cavaliers surpassed their opponents’ shooting average, they recorded an impressive 39 wins and 19 losses.

However, the Cavaliers struggled in offensive rebounding, ranking 25th in the league, while the Knicks finished third in this category. The Knicks’ ability to dominate the glass may limit the Cavaliers’ second-chance opportunities and disrupt their offensive flow.

With both teams displaying strengths and weaknesses in different areas, this matchup promises an intriguing battle on the court. Don’t miss the chance to watch the game live on Max or catch the action on MGS TV. Get your tickets now and be part of this thrilling NBA showdown.

FAQs:

1. Where is the game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers taking place?

The game will be held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

2. What time does the game start?

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 PM ET on October 31, 2023.

3. How can I watch the game?

You can watch the game on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, which is currently free for a limited time. Sign up for Max today using our link. After the promotional period, you can add B/R Sports for $9.99/month.

4. Are there any key player injuries?

The Knicks and Cavaliers have several players with injury concerns. Jarrett Allen and Ricky Rubio are both out for the Cavaliers, while Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell are questionable. The Knicks have no specific injury updates at this time.

5. Where can I get tickets for NBA games?

You can purchase tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster. Secure your spot and enjoy live NBA action.

