The Sacramento Kings Set to Battle the Los Angeles Lakers: Key Matchup Details

The highly anticipated clash between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers is scheduled for October 29, 2023. As both teams sit at 1-1 in the Pacific Division, this game holds significant importance early in the season. Fans can catch all the action live signing up for a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Information

– Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

– Time: 9:00 PM ET

– Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

– TV: NBC Sports Networks

– Live Stream: Watch the game on Fubo

Important Matchup Stats

The Kings demonstrated their shooting prowess last season, boasting a field goal percentage of 49.4%. This was 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% allowed the Lakers to their opponents. When Sacramento shot better than 46.9% from the field, their record was an impressive 42-15.

While the Lakers excelled in rebounding, ranking sixth in the NBA, the Kings lagged behind at the twentieth spot. However, with an average of 120.7 points per game, the Kings outscored their opponents a margin of 4.1 points, which was remarkable considering the Lakers’ solid defensive performance.

Kings Home vs. Away Performance

Sacramento showcased their offensive prowess on home turf, averaging 123.4 points per game. In comparison, they scored 118 points per game when playing away, resulting in a difference of 5.4 points. However, the Kings faced defensive challenges at home, giving up 120.1 points per game compared to 116 points per game on the road.

When it came to three-point shooting, the Kings seemed to find their rhythm at home. They averaged 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, as opposed to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage on the road.

FAQ

1. Where and when will the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers game take place?

The game will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on October 29, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET.

2. How can I watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers game live?

You can catch all the action live on NBC Sports Networks or stream the game through Fubo with a free trial.

3. What were the shooting percentages of the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers last season?

The Kings held an impressive field goal percentage of 49.4%, while the Lakers allowed their opponents to shoot at a rate of 46.9%.

4. How did the Kings perform in home games compared to away games last season?

At home, the Kings scored an average of 123.4 points per game, while on the road, they averaged 118 points per game. Defensively, the Kings gave up 120.1 points per game at home and 116 points per game on the road.

5. How did the Kings and Lakers fare in terms of three-point shooting last season?

The Kings showcased better three-point shooting at home, averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage. On the road, they averaged 13.7 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage.