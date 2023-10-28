Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kentucky Wildcats – SEC Clash

The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) in an exciting SEC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Kroger Field. Both teams boast solid records and will be looking for a victory to enhance their position in the conference standings.

When it comes to offensive production, Tennessee has been averaging 31.6 points per game (44th in the FBS), while Kentucky follows closely behind with 31.3 points per game (45th in the FBS). Both teams have demonstrated their ability to put points on the board consistently throughout the season.

Defensively, Tennessee has been particularly strong, allowing an average of just 19.4 points per game (28th in the FBS). On the other hand, Kentucky’s defense has allowed an average of 23.6 points per game (55th in the FBS). This sets the stage for an intriguing battle between the offenses and defenses of both teams.

For those eager to catch the action, the game will be broadcasted live on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET. Additionally, viewers can also stream the game on Fubo.

With key statistics revealing the strengths and weaknesses of each team, the matchup promises to be intense. Tennessee’s rushing attack has been formidable, ranking 7th in the nation with an average of 217.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s passing offense has been dominant, ranking 75th in the FBS with an average of 220.9 yards per game.

As these two SEC powerhouses collide, fans can expect a competitive and hard-fought contest. Be sure to tune in and witness the battle for conference supremacy.

