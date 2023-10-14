Kentucky Wildcats Face Off Against Missouri Tigers in SEC Clash

The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will be going head-to-head with the Missouri Tigers (5-1) in a highly anticipated SEC clash on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kentucky is averaging 361.2 yards per game, ranking 89th in the FBS. Defensively, they rank 46th, giving up an average of 349.0 yards per contest. Meanwhile, Missouri ranks 40th in the FBS in terms of points per game with 33.2 on offense. Defensively, they rank 70th, surrendering an average of 25.5 points per contest.

If you want to catch the action, the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network and can also be streamed live on Fubo. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET.

Key Statistics

Kentucky Missouri Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.2 (76th) 464.0 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.0 (63rd) 353.2 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (70th) 144.5 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (93rd) 319.5 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 5 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th) 4 (121st)

On the Kentucky side, Devin Leary has been impressive this season, throwing for 1,257 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Re’Mahn Davis leads the team in rushing with 653 yards and eight touchdowns, while Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key are the top receivers with 317 and 261 yards respectively.

For Missouri, quarterback Brady Cook has thrown for 1,863 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Cody Schrader leads the team in rushing with 577 yards and six touchdowns, while Luther Burden III has been a standout receiver with 793 yards and five touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and improve their standings in the SEC. It is sure to be an exciting game for fans of college football.

Sources: Data Skrive