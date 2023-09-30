Kentucky Wildcats to Face Florida Gators in SEC Showdown

The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will go head-to-head in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Both teams have had a strong start to the season, with Kentucky ranking 25th in scoring offense (averaging 38 points per game) and 20th in scoring defense (allowing just 15.5 points per game). Florida, on the other hand, has been impressive on defense, holding opposing teams to just 244.8 total yards per game (ranking fifth-best) and has posted 412.5 total yards per game offensively (ranking 55th).

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can also be streamed live on Fubo. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

When looking at the key statistics for both teams, Kentucky ranks 75th in offensive yards average, while Florida ranks 65th. In terms of defensive yards average, Kentucky ranks 21st and Florida ranks 5th. The rushing yards average for Kentucky is 131.5 (ranked 93rd), while Florida is at 164.8 (ranked 57th). The passing yards average for Kentucky is 265 (ranked 45th) and Florida is at 247.8 (ranked 56th).

The Kentucky Wildcats have been led quarterback Devin Leary, who has thrown for 1,060 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Running back Re’Mahn Davis has been a key contributor on the ground with 314 rushing yards and five touchdowns, as well as 137 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Wide receivers Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown, and Dane Key have also made significant contributions to the passing game.

For the Florida Gators, quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for 951 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Running backs Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson have been effective in the ground game with a combined 540 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Wide receivers Ricky Pearsall, Eugene Wilson III, and Caleb Douglas have been reliable targets for Mertz.

The Kentucky vs. Florida game promises to be an exciting SEC showdown. Both teams have shown strength on both sides of the ball and will be looking to secure a crucial conference win. Tune in to ESPN or stream the game on Fubo to catch all the action.

