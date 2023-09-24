Kent State vs. Fresno State: Preview and Key Statistics

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to face off in a college football game at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

From an offensive perspective, Fresno State has been performing well, ranking 42nd in the FBS with an average of 34.0 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 319.7 points per game, placing them 63rd in the country in points allowed.

On the other hand, Kent State has struggled on offense, ranking among the bottom 25 teams in total offense with an average of 302.3 yards per game. Defensively, they have given up an average of 394.7 total yards per game, ranking them 102nd in the nation.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 10:30 PM ET. It can also be streamed online through Fubo and ESPN+. The matchup will take place in Fresno, California, at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

In terms of key statistics, Fresno State has an advantage in both offensive and defensive yards averages. Their offense ranks 78th in total offense with an average of 400.3 yards per game, while their defense ranks 38th in total yards allowed with 319.7 yards per game. Kent State, on the other hand, ranks 120th in offensive yards with 302.3 per game and 82nd in defensive yards allowed with 394.7 per game.

In terms of individual statistics, Michael Alaimo leads Kent State’s passing game with 491 yards, completing 54.7% of his passes. Gavin Garcia is their leading rusher with 238 yards and two touchdowns. For Fresno State, Mikey Keene has thrown for 870 yards, completing 65.2% of his passes. Elijah Gilliam leads their rushing game with 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, Fresno State seems to have an advantage heading into this matchup with a stronger offense and better defensive numbers. However, anything can happen on game day, and Kent State will be looking to turn things around.

