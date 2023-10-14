Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan: MAC Matchup at Rynearson Stadium

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) are set to face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a MAC showdown on October 14, 2023, at Rynearson Stadium. Both teams have struggled this season, but this game presents an opportunity for them to improve their records.

Eastern Michigan has struggled on offense, ranking second-worst in total yards per game with only 259. However, their defense has been slightly better, ranking 93rd in yards allowed per contest. Kent State, on the other hand, has had difficulties on both sides of the ball. They rank second-worst in points scored per game and ninth-worst in points surrendered per game.

To catch all the action, tune in to CBS Sports Network, where the game will be televised. If you prefer to stream the game, you can do so on platforms such as Fubo or ESPN+.

Key statistics for both teams show their struggles this season. Kent State ranks 126th in offensive yards per game, while Eastern Michigan is just three spots ahead at 129th. Defensively, Kent State ranks 108th in yards allowed per game, while Eastern Michigan sits at 99th. Both teams have also struggled in rushing and passing categories.

For Kent State, Michael Alaimo leads the team in passing yards, while Gavin Garcia is their leading rusher. Chrishon McCray is their top receiver with 25 catches and 327 yards. On the other side, Eastern Michigan’s Austin Smith leads in passing yards, and Jaylon Jackson and Samson Evans have been their primary rushers. Tanner Knue leads the team in receiving with 210 yards.

In conclusion, the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup presents an opportunity for both teams to improve their records in the MAC. Despite their struggles this season, they will compete on October 14th at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Tune in to CBS Sports Network or stream the game on Fubo or ESPN+.

Sources:

– CBS Sports Network

– Fubo

– ESPN+

Definitions:

– MAC: Mid-American Conference, a college athletic conference comprising 12 member schools.

– Offensive Yards Avg: The average number of yards gained per game on offense.

– Def. Yards Avg: The average number of yards allowed per game on defense.

– Rush Yards Avg: The average number of rushing yards gained per game.

– Pass Yards Avg: The average number of passing yards gained per game.

– Turnovers: The number of times a team loses possession of the ball through interceptions or fumbles.

– Takeaways: The number of times a team takes possession of the ball through interceptions or fumble recoveries.