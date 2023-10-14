Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Big 12 Battle

The Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) are hitting the road to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) in a Big 12 battle on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kansas has been performing well on offense, ranking 38th in the FBS with an average of 433.7 yards per game. Defensively, they rank 68th, allowing 369.8 yards per contest.

On the other hand, Oklahoma State’s offense has been struggling, averaging 357.2 total yards per game, ranking 94th in the FBS. Defensively, they rank 72nd, allowing 371.4 total yards per game.

Both teams have similar turnover and takeaway rankings, with five turnovers and nine takeaways each. Kansas has been led quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has thrown for 705 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Devin Neal has been a key contributor on the ground, rushing for 593 yards and six touchdowns, while also making an impact as a receiver. Wide receivers Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm have been reliable targets for Daniels, combining for over 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma State’s quarterback, Alan Bowman, has thrown for 748 yards and two touchdowns, but has also thrown three interceptions. Running back Ollie Gordon leads the team with 366 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaden Bray has been a standout performer with 287 receiving yards.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 PM ET, and fans can also stream it live on Fubo TV.

Sources:

– Data Skrive.