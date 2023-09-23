Kansas Jayhawks to Face BYU Cougars in Big 12 Battle

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the BYU Cougars in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The game will be held at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks have shown a strong offensive performance this season, averaging 37.7 points per game, ranking them 34th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, they have allowed an average of 21.3 points per game, placing them 57th in the FBS.

BYU, on the other hand, has averaged 31 points per game offensively, ranking them 61st in the FBS. Defensively, they have surrendered an average of 15.7 points per game, placing them 31st in the FBS.

Both teams have key statistics that could play a significant role in the outcome of the game. Kansas has excelled in offensive yards, ranking 29th with an average of 500.3 yards per game. BYU lags behind in this category, ranking 115th with an average of 310.7 yards per game.

In terms of rushing yards, Kansas has been dominant, ranking 16th with an average of 216.7 yards per game. BYU, on the other hand, has struggled in this area, ranking 126th with an average of 78.3 yards per game.

The Jayhawks’ quarterback, Jalon Daniels, has had an impressive season so far, throwing for 575 yards and completing 75% of his passes. Their leading rusher, Devin Neal, has rushed for 303 yards and scored five touchdowns.

BYU’s quarterback, Kedon Slovis, has accumulated 660 passing yards and has thrown six touchdowns this season. Their leading rusher, LJ Martin, has rushed for 195 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Kansas Jayhawks and BYU Cougars are poised for an exciting battle in this Big 12 matchup. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on Fubo. It promises to be a game filled with offensive firepower and strong defensive play.

