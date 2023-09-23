Kansas State Wildcats vs. UCF Knights: Big 12 Foes Match Up

The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) and the UCF Knights (3-0) are set to face off on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. This highly anticipated Big 12 matchup promises to be an exciting game for college football fans.

Kansas State has been performing well on both sides of the ball this season. They have a strong defense, allowing an average of only 14.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the FBS. On offense, the Wildcats have been scoring an average of 38 points per game, ranking 33rd in the nation.

UCF, on the other hand, has been dominating on offense. They lead the FBS with an impressive 617.7 total yards per game. Their offensive attack has been unstoppable, but their defense has shown some vulnerability, allowing an average of 284 total yards per game.

To watch this game, tune in to Fox Sports 1. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET. If you can’t catch the game on TV, you can also stream it on Fubo.

Some key statistics to keep in mind are the following:

– Kansas State’s offense is averaging 464.3 yards per game, while UCF leads the nation with 617.7 yards per game.

– Defensively, Kansas State is allowing 314.3 yards per game, while UCF is giving up 284 yards per game.

– UCF has a powerful rushing attack, averaging 299.3 yards per game, while Kansas State is averaging 171 rushing yards per game.

– In the passing game, UCF is averaging 318.3 yards per game, while Kansas State is averaging 293.3 yards per game.

Both teams have talented players leading their respective offenses. For Kansas State, Will Howard has thrown for 817 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has also contributed with his legs, rushing for 59 yards and three touchdowns. DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward have been the main contributors in the rushing game.

UCF’s offense is led John Rhys Plumlee, who has thrown for 553 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown. RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson have been the primary running backs for the Knights, while Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker have been reliable targets in the passing game.

It’s going to be an intense battle between these two Big 12 foes. Be sure to tune in and witness all the action as the Kansas State Wildcats take on the UCF Knights.

