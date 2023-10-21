Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs Clash in Big 12 Matchup

The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) are set to face off in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial conference win.

The Wildcats have been impressive offensively this season, averaging 456 yards per game, which ranks them among the top 25 teams in the nation. However, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 373.7 yards per game.

On the other side, the Horned Frogs have a solid offense, scoring an average of 33.1 points per game. Defensively, they have been fairly strong, surrendering only 20.4 points per game.

For Kansas State, quarterback Will Howard has thrown for 1,310 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes. He has also contributed on the ground with 227 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. DJ Giddens leads the team in rushing with 541 yards and four touchdowns.

TCU’s offense is led quarterback Chandler Morris, who has thrown for 1,509 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also added 249 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Emani Bailey is the team’s leading rusher with 751 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, both teams have struggled with turnovers. Kansas State has committed seven turnovers, while TCU has committed 12. However, TCU has been slightly better at generating takeaways, with nine compared to Kansas State’s seven.

This Big 12 matchup promises to be an exciting game between two evenly matched teams. The outcome could have significant implications for the conference standings. Be sure to tune in to ESPN2 to watch all the action!

Sources: Data Skrive