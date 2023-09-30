James Madison Dukes Prepare to Face South Alabama Jaguars

The James Madison Dukes (4-0) are gearing up for a Sun Belt battle against the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. Both teams are looking to secure a victory in this upcoming matchup.

In terms of offensive production, James Madison is averaging 408.3 yards per game, ranking 58th in the FBS. On the defensive side, the Dukes are surrendering an average of 355.8 yards per contest, placing them at 64th. South Alabama, on the other hand, is putting up 393.5 total yards per game on offense, ranking 71st. Defensively, the Jaguars allow an average of 352.8 total yards per game, positioning them at 62nd in the FBS.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Fans can also catch the action streaming on Fubo and ESPN+. The matchup will be held in Harrisonburg, Virginia, at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

Key statistics show that James Madison has been averaging 166.5 rushing yards per game (52nd) and 241.8 passing yards per game (63rd). The team has committed six turnovers and recorded six takeaways so far this season.

Leading the Dukes’ offensive efforts is quarterback Jordan McCloud. He has thrown for 932 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. McCloud has also contributed to the ground game, rushing for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kaelon Black has been effective, gaining 304 rushing yards on 54 carries, while receiver Reggie Brown leads the team with 354 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For South Alabama, quarterback Carter Bradley has thrown for 854 yards, completing 69.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back La’Damian Webb leads the team in rushing with 340 yards and six touchdowns, while wide receiver Caullin Lacy has amassed 435 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

