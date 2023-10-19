James Madison Dukes vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Preview: Thursday Night Showdown

The James Madison Dukes and Marshall Thundering Herd will clash in an exciting Sun Belt conference matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Both teams have had a solid season so far, and this game promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The Dukes come into this game with an undefeated record of 6-0. They have been consistent on offense, averaging 399 yards per game, which ranks 63rd in the country. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 352.8 yards per game, ranking 52nd. With 30.3 points per game, the Dukes’ offense is ranked 54th, while their defense has allowed 28.5 points per game, ranking 90th.

On the other hand, the Thundering Herd have a 4-2 record this season. Offensively, they have averaged 420.8 yards per game, ranking 71st in the nation. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 370.3 yards per game, ranking 42nd. With 30.3 points per game, their offense is ranked 54th, while their defense has allowed 28.5 points per game, ranking 90th.

Both teams have shown strength in different areas. James Madison has relied on quarterback Jordan McCloud, who has thrown for 1,432 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Running back Kaelon Black has been a key contributor on the ground and through the air, while wide receiver Reggie Brown has been a go-to target for McCloud.

On the Marshall side, quarterback Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,506 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Rasheen Ali has been a force in the rushing game, accumulating 641 yards and 11 touchdowns. Receiver Darryle Simmons has been a reliable target for Fancher.

This game will be televised on ESPN, and fans can also catch the action on Fubo. It promises to be an exciting matchup between two formidable Sun Belt teams.

