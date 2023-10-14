Preview: James Madison Dukes vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

The James Madison Dukes (5-0) will face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) in a Sun Belt battle on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. Both teams have had strong seasons so far and are looking to continue their success.

On the offensive side, James Madison is averaging 33.2 points per game (39th in the FBS), while Georgia Southern is averaging 35 points per game (28th in the FBS). Defensively, James Madison is allowing 22.6 points per game (50th in the FBS), and Georgia Southern is allowing 20.2 points per game (36th in the FBS). These statistics show that both teams have solid offensive firepower, but James Madison may have a slight edge on defense.

If you want to catch the game, it will be broadcasted on ESPN2 at 12:00 PM ET. You can also stream it live on Fubo. The game will take place in Harrisonburg, Virginia, at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

In terms of key statistics, James Madison has an average of 402 yards per game on offense (97th in the FBS), while Georgia Southern has an average of 471.6 yards per game (55th in the FBS). Defensively, James Madison allows an average of 349.8 yards per game (28th in the FBS), and Georgia Southern allows an average of 360.4 yards per game (32nd in the FBS).

Let’s take a look at some of the individual stats leaders for both teams. James Madison’s Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,173 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Kaelon Black is their top rusher with 365 yards, while Reggie Brown leads the team in receiving yards with 373.

For Georgia Southern, Davis Brin has passed for 1,611 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. OJ Arnold leads the team in rushing with 269 yards, and Khaleb Hood has the most receiving yards with 414.

This matchup promises to be an exciting and competitive game between two strong teams. Make sure to tune in and catch all the action on ESPN2 or Fubo!

Sources: The source article does not provide any direct URLs to reference.