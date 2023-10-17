Preview: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) are set to take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) in a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The game will be held at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Western Kentucky has been solid on offense this season, averaging 32.2 points per game (ranked 44th in the FBS). However, their defense has struggled, giving up an average of 29 points per game (ranked 91st).

Jacksonville State, on the other hand, has a balanced offense that ranks 88th in total yards per game with 362.6. Defensively, they are ranked 57th, allowing 362.7 total yards per game.

The key statistics of the matchup show that Western Kentucky has a stronger passing game, ranking 26th in the FBS with an average of 286.7 passing yards per game. However, their rushing offense has struggled, ranking 120th with an average of 103.3 yards per game.

Jacksonville State’s quarterback, Logan Smothers, has thrown for 638 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has also been a threat on the ground, accumulating 253 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

For Western Kentucky, Austin Reed has been the standout quarterback with 1,658 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Markese Stepp has been the leading rusher with 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The game will be televised on ESPNU at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Source: Data Skrive