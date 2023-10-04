Preview: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) will face off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) in an exciting CUSA matchup on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee has struggled on both offense and defense this season, averaging 361.4 yards per game on offense (88th in the FBS) and surrendering 394.0 yards per game on defense (89th).

On the other hand, Jacksonville State has been strong defensively, ranking eighth-best in the FBS giving up just 15.0 points per game. Their offense has also been productive, averaging 27.6 points per game (46th in the FBS).

The key statistics of both teams highlight the contrast in their playing styles. Jacksonville State has excelled in rushing yards, averaging 224.4 yards per game (12th in the FBS), while Middle Tennessee has struggled in this area, averaging only 127.6 rushing yards per game (99th). However, Middle Tennessee has had success in the passing game, averaging 233.8 yards per game (67th), whereas Jacksonville State has struggled, averaging 138.2 passing yards per game (113th).

The Jacksonville State offense is led dual-threat quarterback Logan Smothers, who has passed for 474 yards and five touchdowns this season without throwing any interceptions. He has also contributed in the running game, accumulating 255 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Running back Malik Jackson has been a key contributor as well, rushing for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee’s offense is led quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, who has passed for 1,163 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also added 144 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Running back Jaiden Credle has been productive both on the ground and through the air, with 227 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and 11 receptions for 87 yards and one receiving touchdown.

This matchup promises to be an intriguing battle between a strong defensive team in Jacksonville State and a Middle Tennessee offense that has found success through the air. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this CUSA showdown.

