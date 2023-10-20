New York Islanders to Face New Jersey Devils in Friday Night Matchup

The New York Islanders are gearing up to host the New Jersey Devils in an exciting NHL matchup on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are coming off a victory in their last game, while the Devils suffered a loss. Fans can catch the action on NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN.

Defensively, the Islanders have proven to be one of the stingiest teams in the league, giving up only 217 total goals last season at an average of 2.6 goals per game, ranking them fifth in the NHL. On the offensive front, the Islanders scored 242 goals, averaging 3.0 goals per game, which placed them 22nd in the league. With a goal differential of +25, the Islanders ranked 12th overall.

However, the Islanders struggled on the power play last season, scoring only 35 goals on 222 power-play chances, ranking them 31st in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate of 15.77% was the league’s 30th worst. Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, and Noah Dobson are key players to watch for the Islanders, contributing with goals, assists, takeaways, and faceoff wins.

On the other side, the Devils showcased a strong defense, allowing only 222 total goals, averaging 2.7 goals against per game, placing them eighth in the league. Offensively, the team excelled, scoring 289 goals, averaging 3.5 goals per game, ranking them fourth overall. The Devils accumulated a goal differential of +67, which was the third-best in the league.

Their power-play performance was decent, with 49 goals on 224 power-play chances, positioning them 20th in the NHL. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Tyler Toffoli, and Jesper Bratt are key players for the Devils, contributing with goals, assists, takeaways, and faceoff wins.

The game promises to be an intense battle between two competitive teams. Fans can find officially licensed NHL gear at Fanatics to show support for their favorite team. Get ready for an action-packed Friday night of NHL hockey!

