Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans: A Big Ten Matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) will face off in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes have been averaging 21.3 points per game on offense, ranking 105th in the FBS, while their defense ranks 27th, allowing only 17 points per game. On the other side, the Spartans rank 81st in total offense, averaging 377 yards per game, and 76th in total defense, surrendering 371.8 yards per game.

The game will be televised on NBC and can also be streamed on Fubo. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can catch all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+.

Looking at the key statistics, Iowa’s offense has struggled, ranking 129th in yards per game. Their rushing game is particularly weak, ranking 105th with an average of 118.5 yards per game. Michigan State’s offense fares slightly better, ranking 89th with 377 total yards per game. Defensively, Iowa ranks 36th in yards allowed per game, while Michigan State sits at 72nd.

In terms of individual performances, Iowa’s quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown for 459 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Leshon Williams leads the team in rushing with 173 yards, while Luke Lachey leads in receiving with 131 yards. For Michigan State, Noah Kim has thrown for 897 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Nathan Carter leads in rushing with 369 yards, and Jaron Glover has the most receiving yards with 203.

In conclusion, this Big Ten matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans promises to be an exciting game. Both teams will be looking to improve their offensive performances and secure a victory. Don’t miss the action on NBC and streaming on Fubo and ESPN+.

