Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Preview and Key Statistics

The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) will face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) in a Big 12 conference matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The game will take place at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones have struggled offensively this season, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS in total offense with an average of 270.3 yards per game. However, their defense has been solid, ranking ninth-best in the FBS allowing only 253.7 yards per game.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have also faced challenges on offense, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with an average of 20.3 points per game. Their defense has been slightly better, allowing an average of 20.3 points per game.

In terms of key statistics for this matchup, Iowa State has struggled in rushing yards, averaging only 86.3 yards per game (122nd rank), while Oklahoma State has not been much better, averaging 118.7 yards per game (106th rank). In passing yards, Iowa State has averaged 184 yards per game (109th rank), while Oklahoma State has averaged 203 yards per game (93rd rank).

Both teams have been relatively even in turnovers, with Iowa State and Oklahoma State each having three turnovers so far this season. However, Iowa State has a slight advantage in takeaways, with three (83rd rank), compared to Oklahoma State’s two (107th rank).

Key players to watch for the Cyclones include quarterback Rocco Becht, who has thrown for 549 yards and four touchdowns this season. Running back Cartevious Norton and wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Benjamin Brahmer have also been key contributors on offense.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Alan Bowman has thrown for 235 yards, and running back Ollie Gordon has rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receivers Jaden Bray and De’Zhaun Stribling have been reliable targets for the passing game.

This matchup will be crucial for both teams to establish momentum in Big 12 conference play. With both teams facing offensive struggles, the game may come down to which defense can make the most impact.

