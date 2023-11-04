Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks Set to Clash in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) and the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) are gearing up for an intense Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. While Iowa State’s offense has struggled this season, ranking 104th in total offense with an average of 337.8 yards per game, they have excelled on the defensive side, allowing only 337.8 yards per game, making them the 24th-best defense in the FBS.

On the other hand, the Kansas Jayhawks have been impressive on offense, generating 443.1 total yards per game, ranking 28th in the nation. However, their defense has been less formidable, giving up an average of 401.6 total yards per game, placing them at the 100th spot.

The game promises to be a clash of strengths and weaknesses, as the Cyclones’ defense aims to contain the Jayhawks’ potent offense while Iowa State’s offense attempts to find their rhythm against Kansas’ vulnerable defense.

For fans eager to watch the game, it will be broadcasted on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET. If you prefer streaming the game online, you can catch the action on Fubo, a popular streaming platform for college football, or ESPN+.

In terms of statistics, Iowa State’s offense may struggle to find success against Kansas’ defense, as they rank 108th in offensive yards average with 337.8 yards per game, while the Jayhawks’ defense ranks 86th, allowing 401.6 yards per game.

Notable statistical leaders for Iowa State include quarterback Rocco Becht, who has thrown for 1,702 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Running back Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton have also contributed to the Cyclones’ offense with their rushing performance.

For Kansas, Jason Bean has been the key player on offense, throwing for 1,131 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Devin Neal has been their top rusher, accumulating 771 yards and seven touchdowns.

As the teams prepare for this crucial Big 12 showdown, fans can expect an exciting and competitive game between the Cyclones and the Jayhawks. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for the future of both teams in the conference.