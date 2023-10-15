MotoGP Returns to Mandalika with a Thrilling Ducati Battle for the Title

Francesco Bagnaia is currently leading the MotoGP championship, but his position is being threatened the in-form Jorge Martin, who is on a winning streak. The upcoming race at Mandalika could see a shift in the standings as these two Ducati riders battle for the top spot.

In addition to the battle on track, there are also some significant off-track developments in the MotoGP world. Marc Marquez will be racing for the first time since announcing his departure from Honda after the 2023 season. This raises questions about the impact on Honda’s other riders and the team dynamics going forward. Meanwhile, Pol Espargaro recently learned that he will lose his full-time seat at KTM, adding further intrigue to the race.

For those eager to watch the Indonesian MotoGP, there are several options available. Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus provide free coverage of the race, which can be streamed on their respective platforms. Belgian broadcaster RTBF also offers free coverage but with French commentary.

If you’re outside the country and facing geo-blocking restrictions, using a VPN like ExpressVPN can help youpass these barriers. ExpressVPN allows you to change your IP address, making it appear as though you are in a different country. With their 30-day money-back guarantee and extra three months free offer, ExpressVPN is a reliable choice.

In the UK, TNT Sports has exclusive rights to broadcast the Indonesian MotoGP. A monthly pass from TNT Sports provides access to all the MotoGP action contract-free. Alternatively, Channel 5 offers free highlights of the races for UK viewers.

The Indonesian MotoGP start times in the UK are as follows:

– Friday, October 13: Free Practice at 3:45 am and Practice at 8 am

– Saturday, October 14: Free Practice 2 at 3:10 am, Qualifying at 3:50 am, and Sprint at 8 am

– Sunday, October 15: Indonesian MotoGP at 8 am

Whether you’re a Ducati fan anxiously awaiting the outcome of the championship battle or simply a MotoGP enthusiast, the Indonesian MotoGP promises to be an exciting race to watch.

Sources:

– ORF TVthek, Servus TV, RTBF Auvio, TNT Sports

– ExpressVPN