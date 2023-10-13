MotoGP Returns to Mandalika with a Thrilling Ducati Battle for the Title

MotoGP is set to return to Mandalika, and the championship race is heating up with a three-way battle for the title among Ducati riders. Francesco Bagnaia currently leads the standings, but he is closely chased Jorge Martin, who has been in remarkable form and could claim the top spot this weekend. However, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, who will be racing for the first time since confirming his departure from Honda at the end of 2023, raising questions about how this will impact Honda’s other riders.

Another notable rider in the upcoming race is Pol Espargaro from KTM, who recently received news that he will lose his full-time seat. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to the competition as Espargaro will be eager to prove his worth.

For fans looking to catch the Indonesian MotoGP action online, Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus offer free coverage on their respective streaming platforms, ORF TVthek and Servus TV. Meanwhile, Belgian broadcaster RTBF also provides free coverage, but with French commentary.

Viewers who are abroad or outside the country where the streaming service is available can still watch the Indonesian MotoGP using a VPN. ExpressVPN is a highly recommended option, offering the ability topass geo-blocking and enjoy the race from anywhere in the world.

In the UK, TNT Sports holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the Indonesian MotoGP. However, viewers can also watch free race highlights on Channel 5.

The race schedule for the Indonesian MotoGP is as follows:

Friday, October 13: Free Practice – 3:45am

Saturday, October 14: Qualifying – 3:50am

Sunday, October 15: Race – 8am

With the Ducati battle intensifying and several riders facing pivotal moments in their careers, the Indonesian MotoGP promises to deliver excitement and drama on the Mandalika circuit.

