Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers: Big Ten Clash

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten clash on October 21, 2023. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Rutgers has had a strong defensive showing this season, allowing only 16 points per game, which ranks them 12th-best in the FBS. However, their offense has struggled, averaging just 27.7 points per game, placing them 74th in the nation. On the other hand, Indiana has struggled on offense, ranking 14th-worst in total yards per game with 317.2. Defensively, they have been more effective, allowing 374.7 total yards per contest.

If you’re looking to watch this game, it will be broadcast on BTN (Big Ten Network). You can also stream it live on Fubo.

Indiana’s key statistics this season include their low ranking in offensive yards per game at 125th with 317.2 yards. Their defense has performed better, ranking 47th in defensive yards per game with 374.7. They have struggled in the rushing game, averaging only 107.2 yards per game, while Rutgers has fared better with 165 yards. Indiana has also struggled in the passing game, averaging 210 yards per game compared to Rutgers’ 164 yards.

In terms of turnovers and takeaways, Indiana has committed 9 turnovers and made 6 takeaways, while Rutgers has committed 7 turnovers and made 11 takeaways.

Some key players to watch for Indiana include quarterback Tayven Jackson, running back Jaylin Lucas, and wide receivers Cam Camper and Donaven McCulley. For Rutgers, watch out for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, running back Kyle Monangai, and wide receivers JaQuae Jackson and Christian Dremel.

So, get ready for an exciting Big Ten matchup between the Scarlet Knights and the Hoosiers!

