How to Watch the Inaugural Indian MotoGP Online

Jorge Martin’s recent victories at Misano have set the stage for an exhilarating inaugural Indian MotoGP. However, visa issues have caused some confusion leading up to the race, with riders like Marc Marquez facing rescheduled flights. Furthermore, Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will be replacing the injured Alex Rins.

For fans who want to catch the San Marino MotoGP online, there are several options available. Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus offer free coverage on their respective streaming platforms – ORF TVthek for ORF and Servus TV for Servus. The only catch is that commentary will be in German, and viewers may need to create a free account to access the stream.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also provides free coverage of the San Marino MotoGP, featuring French commentary. Fans can live stream the race on RTBF Auvio.

However, for those who are currently abroad and facing geo-blocking restrictions, ExpressVPN is a solution. By using a VPN service like ExpressVPN, viewers canpass these restrictions and access the San Marino MotoGP from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and additional three months free for customers who sign up for the 12-month plan.

ExpressVPN is a user-friendly VPN that allows users to change their IP addresses, giving the appearance of being in a different country. It also encrypts internet traffic, ensuring online privacy. The service is compatible with various streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobile devices.

In the UK, TNT Sports holds the exclusive rights to the San Marino MotoGP. Subscribers can access all sessions with a Monthly Pass on the discovery+ streaming service. Alternatively, free highlights can be watched on British broadcaster Channel 5.

The Indian MotoGP is scheduled to take place on September 24, with various sessions and practices leading up to the main race. Fans in the UK can check the start times for each session and watch live on TNT Sports.

In summary, there are multiple options available to watch the inaugural Indian MotoGP online. Viewers can choose from free coverage on ORF, Servus, or RTBF, or use a VPN service like ExpressVPN topass geo-blocking restrictions. In the UK, TNT Sports provides comprehensive coverage, and Channel 5 offers free highlights. Exciting racing action awaits, and fans around the world can tune in to catch all the thrilling moments.

Sources:

– ORF

– Servus TV

– RTBF Auvio

– ExpressVPN

– TNT Sports

– Channel 5